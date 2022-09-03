Businesses trying to navigate record-high gas prices

Businesses said they are optimistic, but the high costs of gas is causing a ripple effect.

Delivery drivers, towing companies, and more depend on fuel. Many must fill up on a regular basis, to do their work.

One catering company is scaling back its travel radius and another decided to raise prices, just to survive. These are decisions they didn't want to make but said are necessary because of the rising fuel costs.

"With the amount that it's rose, it's almost to the point where the prices that we have, it was almost costing us money to even operate," All Over Towing Manager William Angel said.

Angel finds himself at the gas station often. The towing company has about 35 to 45 trucks and they constantly fuel up.

"Personally, I go a couple of times a day, but all of our employees, every truck probably 20 of them a day are filling up again," Angel said.

It's not just regular 87 either.

"We're all diesel," Angel said.

Diesel gas hit more than $5 a gallon in the Triad.

"It hurts your feelings, you know because you're out here trying to help people out, and it gets to a point where you can't help people out if we can't stay afloat," Angel said. "We got to do what we have to do to remain in business."

It's not just towing companies feeling the pain.

"We just recently have minimized the radius for deliveries to an hour because of gas prices," Jacob Naylor said.

Naylor is the staffing manager for Pepper Moon Catering. He said they are also adjusting.