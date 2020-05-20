'Figure out this new normal' | Triad businesses anxiously waiting on word for phase two of reopening North Carolina

Gyms and salons are all putting plans in place to open up shop safely if they get the green light from the governor.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gyms, salons, and city officials are preparing for a potential move into phase two of reopening North Carolina's economy this weekend.

General Manager at Sports Center Athletic Club in High Point Sam Johnson said it's been difficult being closed for the last two months and he's looking forward to opening up the facility again, with certain measures in place.

Johnson said cardio machines will be spaced out so people aren't right next to each other.

The same can be said for Club Fitness in Greensboro.

CEO Maria Gonzalez said they have already spaced out cardio machines in preparation for the reopening.

For those that can't be spaced out, people will only be able to get on every other machine.

Johnson said the fitness center bought new dumbells through the closing process that are easier to clean to help stop the spread of germs.

"We are going to be promoting social distancing throughout our facility, things will be opening up slowly so our nursery service will be shut down, saunas and steam rooms will be closed for now," he said.

Indoor classes at Club Fitness will continue to be put on hold for now.

"We'll continue to do some virtual but we also will start with some outdoor classes before we go into our studio," said Gonzalez.

Crop Hair Salon in downtown Greensboro is also taking specific measures if they're given the chance to reopen soon.

The salon posted precautions to their Instagram, urging people to stay home if they're not feeling well, come alone to the salon to help with capacity limitations, and wear a mask.

"Keeping the wellness and health of our community are top priority," said co-owner of Crop Hair Salon Ali Pucilowski.

Crop Salon also the waiting room is closed, tools and stations will be sanitized before and after each client, and they won't be blow-drying hair to help prevent unnecessary air movement.

"We absolutely appreciate the guidance that we've been given by our state and local authorities. We have agreed and happily complied with all of the decisions they’ve made as well," she said.

Downtown Greensboro Incorporated is working with the city of Greensboro to implement plans to help storefronts and restaurants expand capacity to the street.

Zack Matheny with Downtown Greensboro Incorporated said they're still sifting through the details, but ultimately, the goal is to close streets to foot traffic only, so businesses can expand operations to the sidewalk.