Not all Triad businesses are planning to open on Friday even with a Phase 2 green light.

More businesses will be allowed to open when Phase 2 starts on Friday, but some will wait it out to be cautious.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some Business owners got the word they’ll be able to re-open Friday.

However, not all business owners plan to welcome back customers just yet.

Salvino Cucina Italiana restaurant owner Thomas Speaker said what’s another couple of weeks of curbside?

"It’s a big test for everyone this is a huge social experiment that nobody’s ever gone through before and we want to make sure we have we have all of our standards in place," Speaker said.

Speaker said they plan to keep running the business with curbside only until June 3.

Manager Eddie Shi at Golden Wok on Birdford Parkway in Greensboro said their dining area only seats about 38 people so they’re holding off and encouraging take out.

“We’re ready, but we’re going to hold off just to be safe we’re going to hold off until the numbers go down a bit," Shi said.

Shi said they’re only allowing three people in the restaurant at a time to grab their take out orders until they feel it's safe to open their dining area.

“I moved the counter and we have wipes and sanitizer," Shi said.

Parkers Home Cookin' restaurant owner Jerry Joiner said following the governors guidelines for phase 2 would be too difficult to do.

"Not only that I’m afraid it’ll make people mad if we let some in and then we say well you can't come in right now and all that," Joiner said. " I just don’t want to go through that."

WFMY News 2 reached out to salons as well.

Pink Spa Nails on Highwoods Boulevard in Greensboro is not opening Friday.

In a Facebook post, the salon said they'll open next Thursday for appointments and walk ins.

They're requiring mask and discouraging any extra guest.