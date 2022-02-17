Businesses speak on Guilford County mask mandate before Commissioners' meeting

"I really believe we should continue with the mandate," Tanya Dickens said.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — UPDATE: Guilford County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday night to end the mask mandate.

Guilford County Commissioners met Thursday to consider a change to the countywide mask mandate.

Commissioner Skip Alston said it's important to do what's best for the community.

He said they'll base the decision on recommendations from local medical professionals and Governor Roy Cooper.

"I understand there are moves across the country and across this state, but we are elected to take care of the citizens here in Guilford County," said Alston.

News 2 spoke to several businesses in the area about the mandate. The owner of Savor the Moment bakery in Greensboro hopes it gets extended.

"I really believe we should continue with the mandate. I think it's the best situation for everybody. The pandemic is still very new and there are things we don't know and we still have numbers we should be concerned about," said Tanya Dickens.

Green Bean on Elm Manager April Miller also wants to keep the mandate. She said the safety of employees and customers is important.

"We are definitely not out of this. We are still in it and until I see better numbers better results I would like to continue enforcing masks," said Miller.

Jacob Wosinski, the owner of Jacob Raymond Jewelry, is against the mandate. He says the decision should be left to the business owner.

"If you don't want to go into a business that's not wearing a mask don't go in there, if you're against mask mandates and they're making you wear masks to go in then you should have the choice whether to go in or not," said Wosinski.

That is an option on the table at tonight's meeting, let business owners make the decision.

Commissioners are expected to make a decision one way or the other.