HIGHLANDS, N.C. — “Bust Your Butt Falls” is a real and popular swimming hole in North Carolina and is also known as “Bust-Yer-Butt Falls, or Quarry Falls.

The swimming hole and natural slide are on the Cullasaja River along US Highway 64 near Highlands. The falls cascade into a huge pool. However, it has a number of slippery boulders so you’ll need to be careful. There are also large boulders at the bottom of the pool. The large rocks also make for a nice place to enjoy a picnic or get some sun.

The waterfall is along a scenic stretch of US Highway 64 Waterfalls Byway which runs through the Cullasaja River Gorge in the Nantahala National Forest, according to RomanticAsheville.com ! Other waterfalls nearby include the Bridal Veil Falls, Dry Falls and Cullasaja Falls.

Directions: Bust Your Fall Falls on US Highway 64 about 6.5 miles west of Highlands (and about 3 miles from Dry Falls). It's about 10 miles from Franklin (very visible on the right). There's no street address for GPS.

Editor's Note: Always use caution when swimming and no cliff diving! If you cannot swim don't enter a body of water. Like with any swimming there is a danger, in 2009 a man drowned after getting his leg stuck in a hole.

