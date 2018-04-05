GREENSBORO,N.C.-- The buzz of the bees can be heard, all over.

They can be a nuisance but also dangerous for people with allergies.

To get the bees out, you have to first know what you're dealing with. The three most common bees around here are the carpenter, bumble, and honey bees.

Many people mistake the carpenter for the bumble because they look alike, but carpenter bees are much bigger.

John Berlin manger at Pest Management Systems, Inc. in Greensboro says carpenter bees are hard to prevent.

Spotting a carpenter bee around is easy, just look for a hole in wood.

"It is a perfectly drilled hole--like if you took your drill at home and took it right through the wood and back out." Berlin said.

Carpenter bees make nests in wood like decks, sheds, and window sills. They prefer soft or rotting wood ,but painted and treated wood is not immune to attack.

To control carpenter bees, Berlin suggests treating each hole with a pesticide, then filling it with caulk the next day.

He says If you have just a few holes you really have nothing to worry about.

Bumble bees usually build their nests under or close to the ground. The best way to get rid of a bumble bee nest is to move it , but you should get an expert to do that.

Honey bees are not typically aggressive, the best way to get rid of them is to move the nest.

Berlin stresses killing any bee should be your last option.

"A lot of bees are out just pollinating and that's another reason too. If we don't have to harm them we don't want to," Berlin said.

Most bees won't attack unless provoked so if you can leave the bees alone. If you're having trouble with bees, call a local beekeeper. They're usually happy to remove the beehive for you.

