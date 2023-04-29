Danville expecting a 'full house' when casino opens on May 15

Residents and business owners welcome Caesars Virginia, the people it will bring to the area and the millions of dollars in economic investments.

DANVILLE, Va. — In a little over two weeks, folks from all over will be able to come to Danville and do something that may have waited years to do...walk inside a Caesars casino.

Caesar’s Viginia’s Danville Casino is nearing completion. The temporary casino will be located adjacent to the home of the permanent resort that is already under construction.

"We’re excited and happy right now," said Danville resident, George Carter.

Carter is glad to see something new moving into town, just a few doors up from his back yard.

His family worked in the old Dan River finishing mill that was once part of a thriving textile industry.

The mill shut down decades ago and the crumbling brick building was demolished last year to make way for the new resort.

"I think back when my dad worked here in the 50's, he passed away when I was young, but he would be really astonished by what’s going on," said Carter.

"We are just thrilled to have our new neighbors come here," said John Shutts, owner of The Schoolfield Restaurant.

What could be better for business than a casino that operates 24 hours a day?

John Shutts owns The Schoolfield Restaurant, right across the street from the Caesar’s property.

He says the temporary casino will allow him to hire and train his staff to handle the full house he expects the resort to bring.

"Its nice to have this timing. I can gradually get one or two and get them up to par and then we can expand more and more," said Shutts.

Carter, who grew up in the River City, says he will definitely pay the casino a visit once it opens.

He is also looking at the big picture, as this part of Danville is finally getting a facelift that he says is long overdue.

"I’m excited for the Schoolfield area and for Stokesland out West Main, down to the Carolina line. I’m as excited for that as I am the casino coming. But, the casino is making all this happen," said Carter.

The Danville Casino will officially open it’s doors at 10AM on May 15th.

Danville Casino is a 40,000-square-foot temporary facility that will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Property offerings include:

740 of the newest and most popular slot machine titles

25 live table games, including Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, and more

28 electronic table games, including Blackjack, Roulette, and Craps

Eight Caesars Sportsbook self-service betting kiosks offering a wide array of sports wagering opportunities

Caesars Rewards® Center, providing guests the opportunity to join Caesars’ award-winning customer loyalty program and begin earning Rewards Credits

Three Stacks, a 24/7 quick-serve restaurant, serving classic American fare

The full Caesars resort will be built on the other side of the temporary casino.