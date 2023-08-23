'It didn't sound good from the start': Caleb Farley describes moment he learned about Mooresville house explosion

Farley described the moment he found out his dad's Mooresville home exploded Monday night.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Caleb Farley was in Nashville when he got a shocking phone call late Monday night telling him his father's Mooresville home exploded.

"I got a call around midnight last night in Nashville from a neighbor explaining the situation," Farley said Tuesday afternoon. "And it didn't sound good from the start."

Robert Farley, Caleb's 61-year-old father, was killed in the explosion. Officials said the elder Farley was on FaceTime with a friend when the explosion happened. The friend initially thought he dropped his phone. Another person at the home, 25-year-old Christian Rogers, suffered a concussion and was taken to a Charlotte hospital for treatment.

Caleb, who starred at Maiden High School before playing college football at Virginia Tech, rushed home immediately. Farley, who was drafted No. 22 overall by the Tennessee Titans in 2021, has the full support of his team while dealing with the devastating loss.

"We're doing what we can to support Caleb and his family," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. "We'll do everything we can to be there for him. That's the most important thing. He has to focus on him. Everything else is pretty trivial."

Farley's mother died in 2018 following a long battle with breast cancer. During his rookie season, Farley tore his ACL and missed significant time last season due to a back injury. The Catawba County native said the guiding principles his parents instilled him as a child are helping him cope with his father's sudden death.

"I was really emotional earlier," Farley said. "I've kind of leveled off a little bit. It's just been a hectic roller coaster of a ride. Not only today, just for me the last five years, so I've been leaning on my faith and staying with the principles my mother and my father raised me with and that's what's been keeping me calm."