RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- The Randolph County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in an overnight robbery.

"It looks like he is familiar with the location, he knows were at the cash register is located. He knows what he wants. He just walks in grams and leaves, so it doesn't – – it looks like he's been there before," said Sheriff Robert Graves.

On July 18, a man dressed in all camouflage, and with a mask covering his face calmly walks into the BP on Finch Farm Road in Trinity, grabs the entire register and walks back out.

The calm attitude is what is throwing everyone off about the whole situation.

"It's not the common thing. We don't know this person state of mind but it does seem to be pretty nonchalant," said Sheriff Graves.

The Sheriff's Office is hoping the videos will help identify the man.

It isn't known just how much money was in the register, but no one was harmed during the robbery.

The man's attitude also has authorities worried about the future.

"We feel like it's a good chance he may continue to do it since he's been successful and doesn't seem to be really concerned," said Sheriff Graves.

The only description authorities have right now is a white male, driving something resembling a black Volkswagen Jetta.

