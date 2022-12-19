Calvary Church spreading holiday cheer to first responders

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Calvary Church is spreading holiday cheer to first responders Monday.
The church cooked meals to deliver to different agencies in eastern Guilford County.
It’s something the church said it has done for years.
"We've been doing this pre-COVID. We used to have all the teams come in and we would feed them here in the church. But a lot of times first responders would have to go on a call when they came here,” Pastor Josh Eller from Calvary Church said. “And so COVID made us deliver it to the stations rather than having them here and we found that it worked better. So, taking them to where they are so that if they are on a call, they'll have the lunch when they get back from the call.”
About 200 first responders will be fed with the meals.
