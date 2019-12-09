WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Calvary Day School was placed on lockdown for an hour Thursday after a suspicious letter with an unknown substance was delivered to the school.

According to police, school personnel opened the letter which contained the unknown substance and stated it caused a “tingling” sensation when handling it.

The letter was taken outside and examined by the Winston Salem Fire Department’s Hazardous Materials Unit.

After an examination, it was discovered that the contents of the letter were unknown, and did not contain any hazardous or dangerous materials.

No one was harmed during the incident, the staff member who was exposed to the contents of the letter was evaluated by EMS and remained at the school.

RELATED: 'All clear' at Charlotte airport after suspicious package investigation

RELATED: Baltimore mayor: No bomb found after search, evacuations

RELATED: New Jersey Labor Day parade canceled after 'destructive devices' found near route

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users