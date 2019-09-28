CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers Quarterback Cam Newton released a YouTube video Friday talking about his foot injury and his plan for recovery.

"Cam ain't the player who used to be, but my answer to that is just wait. This is the ultimate team sport. I want to be the best player for this team. And right now, I cannot be the best player for this team if I'm ailing an injury that needs time for it to heal," he said.

Newton re-aggravated that foot sprain week 2 against the Tamp Bay Buccaneers. A game in which Newton didn't even complete 50 percent of his passes with more than 50 attempts on the night.

It's evident Newton and the Panthers have struggled to start the 2019 season. The former No. 1 pick was averaging a career-low 6.4 yards per attempt while failing to throw a touchdown pass in either of Carolina's first two games prior to re-aggravating the injury.

