Camera Corner in Burlington robbed

Burlington police said over $10,000 worth of merchandise had been stolen.
Credit: Burlington Police Department

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are looking for the person responsible for the robbery of a Burlington business.

Burlington police arrived at Camera Corner on South Church Street shortly after midnight Tuesday to find a damaged window and $10,000 worth of merchandise had been stolen.

Officers said the surveillance video shows the suspect driving away from the business, and wearing gloves and a hooded sweatshirt.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information on this investigation call Burlington police at 336-229-3500 or Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100.

