Camera Corner in Burlington robbed

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are looking for the person responsible for the robbery of a Burlington business.
Burlington police arrived at Camera Corner on South Church Street shortly after midnight Tuesday to find a damaged window and $10,000 worth of merchandise had been stolen.
Officers said the surveillance video shows the suspect driving away from the business, and wearing gloves and a hooded sweatshirt.
The investigation is ongoing.
If anyone has any information on this investigation call Burlington police at 336-229-3500 or Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100.
