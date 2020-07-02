GREENSBORO, N.C. — Do you have any formal wear sitting in your closet that could be put to better use?

The Greensboro Youth Council is hoping that the answer is yes.

From now until February 28th, the organization is collecting new and gently used clothes and accessories for the Camille's Closet and Theo's Threads programs.

They will be donated to teens who otherwise couldn't afford an outfit.

"Prom can cost anywhere between $500 and like $2,000. So we want to help out the community and help the high school students who come to get free formal wear and free accessories and shoes so that they can look their best and not have to break the bank.," Events leader of GYC Tiffany Carlton said.

The outfits can also be used for other special events like weddings or cotillion.

While they are thankful for what they've received, so far they are still looking for more donations, especially plus-sized items.

If you'd like to donate any items you can bring them to one of four places:

Greensboro Cultural Center - 200 N. Davie St. Mondays through Fridays, 8:30 am - 8 pm; Weekends 1-6 pm Drop items off on the 2nd floor, near the building manager's office.

Polliwogs Children's Boutique - 1722 Battleground Ave. Mondays through Fridays, 10 am – 5:30 pm

Brown Recreation Center - 302 E. Vandalia Rd. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 am to 12 pm and 2-8 pm; Saturdays, 10 am to 4 pm

Leonard Recreation Center - 6324 Ballinger Rd. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 am to 7 pm



Call 336-373-4351 for more information.

