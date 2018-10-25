It’s less than two weeks until Election Day, and early voting and campaigning, are underway.

You've seen the campaign ads on TV, flyers in your mailbox, and political signs in yards, but now the campaigning is on your cell phone. Political groups and candidates are sending text messages to get you out to the polls or try to sway your vote.

The texts often seem personal, some even using your first name, saying everything from, "we need your vote to keep the majority" to "your vote is the next step to putting the best progressive candidates in office." The texts are from candidate's campaigns, political parties, and groups for or against state amendments.

You may have received one or two, and it’s possible you’ve been flooded with messages. We spoke with two elections experts and professors in the Triad who both say, yes, this is legal, and this sort of campaigning might be the way of the future.

“It’s kind of interesting, whatever communication mode is, politics goes there. And of course, they also make the rules, so they can make sure that they have access,” said Allan Louden with Wake Forest University, “We have a free speech amendment, and if this is not free speech, I’m not sure what is.”

“It might make 90 people angry, but if you pick up 10 votes, that it's a win,” said Thom Little with UNC-Greensboro, “You know, it is not a costly endeavor. So I don't think that they would be too concerned about alienating people.”

These campaigns are getting your phone number and other information like party affiliation, because that information is public record.

The Federal Communications Commission has some rules, when it comes to political advertisements. A real person has to send the messages to mobile phones, they can't come from an automated machine.

“We are protected from just blast texts. So, in fact, a human has to push the send button,” said Louden.

That means you can respond to these messages, a give feedback to those campaigns, or ask to be removed from the text message list.

Both experts say texting is another tool to get as many voters out to the polls as possible. With people glued to their cell phones, it's another effective way to reach people.

