Campgrounds start filling up ahead of NASCAR All-Star week

Campgrounds surrounding North Wilkesboro Speedway opened at Noon on Sunday, many didn't waste any time getting set up for a week of racing.

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — The campgrounds at North Wilkesboro Speedway officially opened at noon on Sunday.

Many wasted no time getting set up for their week-long stay in North Wilkesboro.

NASCAR has races planned throughout the week, staring on Tuesday, all leading up to the crown jewel, the NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday.

We caught up to fans from here in the Piedmont, as close as a 30 minute drive, while others drove in from South Carolina, Florida and even a group of guys who drove two days to get here from Wisconsin.

But regardless of where they’re from, everyone is geared up for a week of racing at historic North Wilkesboro Speedway.

"I don’t ever do the race fan experience and I thought this would be a great place," said Shannon Roe, from Lexington, NC.

"The fact that some of these older generation drivers are going to be here this week is going to be kind of a once in a lifetime experience," said Sarah Fritz, from Sebring, Florida.

"All week long we can watch races, Tuesday and Wednesday I believe and then we’re going to go into town and visit the small town and then we’re going to go to a lot of the race car shops," said Steve Strasser, from Stoddard, Wisconsin.

Fans say this opportunity to camp at North Wilkesboro is a once in a lifetime experience.