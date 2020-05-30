NC governor puts evictions on pause, extends utility cut-off suspension

Gov. Roy Cooper put North Carolina evictions on hold and extended utility cut-off suspension in a new executive order Saturday.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper issued a new executive order that prevents renters from being evicted from their homes because they are behind on payments due to the coronavirus. The governor also extended a previous order that prevented utility companies from cutting people off if they couldn't make payments.

Executive Order No. 142 goes into effect immediately on Saturday, May 30.

The order was made to protect people during uncertain financial times in the United States is in at the moment, officials said.

"North Carolinians want to pay their rent, but for far too many people – through no fault of their own – that’s just not possible right now,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “We are in unprecedented times that call for unprecedented action. I support Gov. Roy Cooper's extension of the moratorium on evictions to ensure that people do not face homelessness in the midst of this health and economic crisis.”

While the order allows for extended windows to pay rent and utility bills, all tenants and customers are still ultimately responsible for making their rent and utility payments.

Details on the order released by the state:

Is effective immediately and lasts for 3 weeks;

Would prevent landlords from initiating summary ejections or other eviction proceedings against a tenant for nonpayment or late payment of rent;

Prevents landlords from assessing late fees or other penalties for late or nonpayment;

Prevents the accumulation of additional interest, fees, or other penalties for existing late fees while this Order is in effect;

Requires landlords to give tenants a minimum of six months to pay outstanding rent;

Requires leases to be modified to disallow evicting tenants for reasons of late or nonpayments; and

Evictions for reasons related to health and safety can take place.