Can you avoid a betrayal at the end of a friendship?

Friendships are great while they last. Are there any signs that your former friend might betray your trust at the end? Blanca Cobb explains.

Friendships are an important part of life. Unfortunately, not all friendships last. Case in point, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff - a former friend of the First Lady, Melania Trump is releasing a tell-all book about their prior friendship. The title of the book is "Melania and Me: The rise and fall of my friendship with the First Lady." This means that any secrets shared during the friendship could be told at the end of the friendship.

There's no way to know for certain if a friend will betray you, but along the way of your friendship, it's very possible that they might give you some hints. Watch for any alleged unintentional slips of information to others and their excuses for telling info. Watch for their loyalties. When they're on the outs with others, do they keep confidential information confidential? What kinds of information do they share about other people? Are they judgmental of what information you share with them? Or, do they really understand and accept what you say? Sometimes, when people pass judgment on what you share, they might share because whatever the information is, they thinks it's nuts that you did it.

To protect yourself, you should be vigilant of what information you're sharing with your friends. If you've done something that you don't want to eventually find its way to social media then keep the information to yourself. I believe that a better way to protect yourself is monitor the friendship. If the friendship starts to turn sour then it's in your best interests to monitor what you say. Unfortunately, you can't assume that people will maintain confidences once the friendship is over.