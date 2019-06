GREENSBORO, N.C. — The man pictured above is accused of breaking into a Greensboro home in the middle of the day.

According to social media posts, a neighbor snapped the photo of him because they believed he looked suspicious going door-to-door in a neighborhood off of West Friendly Avenue.

The burglary happened on June 6 in the Auburndale Drive area.

If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.