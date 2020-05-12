Candles burn to remember John Neville one year after jail death

John Neville died while in custody of the Forsyth County Jail in December 2019.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Family, friends and supporters gathered Friday night one year later after the death of John Neville.

They lined the street holding candles and signs to show their support.

Neville died while in the custody of the Forsyth County Jail in December 2019. Five detention officers and a nurse are charged in his death. Body camera footage showed Neville held down by staff, struggling to breathe.

Neville’s death sparked protests, arrests, and eventual change within the Forsyth County Sheriff's office. At the end of August, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said he was banning the bent-leg prone restraint, a tactic used on Neville the day he died.

The Neville family said in October they plan to file a lawsuit.