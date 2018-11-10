If you're having trouble getting through to Duke Energy to report a power outage, you're not alone.

Duke Energy says their customer service lines are down, and they're having problems with their phone system. They say they are working to fix the problem as quickly as possible.

Hundreds of thousands are without power in the Triad tonight.

Duke Energy says customers can go to their website to get updates on power outages.

High winds brought in by Tropical Storm Michael caused several trees to come down, bringing power lines with them.

Here's what the Duke Energy outage map is reporting as of 8:00 p.m. Thursday.

Guilford County: 88,000 customers out

Forsyth County: 33,000 customers out

Davidson County: 8,900 customers out

Alamance County: 25,000 customers out

Rockingham County: 23,000 customers out

Randolph County: 16,000 customers out

Stokes County: 6,000 customers out

Davie County: 5,000 customers out

