Cape Hatteras National Seashore facilities closing ahead of Hurricane Isaias

Credit: National Park Service
Ramp 49 Entrance from the beach at Cape Hatteras National Seashore in Frisco, N.C.

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Cape Hatteras National Seashore said it is closing its facilities ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Isaias.

The facilities will close Sunday, Aug. 2. 

Dare and Hyde counties announced a state of emergencies. Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for Hatteras and Ocracoke islands.

The following facilities will close:

  • Campgrounds: Oregon Inlet, Cape Point, and Frisco campgrounds will close at 10 a.m. Sunday. Campers with reservations have received notifications via www.recreation.gov.
  • Beach Access Ramps: All off-road vehicle (ORV) ramps will close at 9 p.m. Saturday. The ramps will reopen for ORV access after evacuation orders are lifted and post-storm assessments are completed.
  • Swimming Prohibition: Due to the forecast for life-threatening rip currents along Hatteras Island beaches, Dare County’s state of emergency order includes restrictions on ocean swimming.

