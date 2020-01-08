Cape Hatteras National Seashore facilities closing ahead of Hurricane Isaias

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Cape Hatteras National Seashore said it is closing its facilities ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Isaias.
The facilities will close Sunday, Aug. 2.
Dare and Hyde counties announced a state of emergencies. Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for Hatteras and Ocracoke islands.
The following facilities will close:
- Campgrounds: Oregon Inlet, Cape Point, and Frisco campgrounds will close at 10 a.m. Sunday. Campers with reservations have received notifications via www.recreation.gov.
- Beach Access Ramps: All off-road vehicle (ORV) ramps will close at 9 p.m. Saturday. The ramps will reopen for ORV access after evacuation orders are lifted and post-storm assessments are completed.
- Swimming Prohibition: Due to the forecast for life-threatening rip currents along Hatteras Island beaches, Dare County’s state of emergency order includes restrictions on ocean swimming.