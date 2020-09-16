Cape Hatteras National Seashore: Ocracoke Island, Oregon Inlet campgrounds open all year

David Hallac, the superintendent for National Parks of Eastern North Carolina, said this was a test to see if campgrounds should regularly be available in winter.

OCRACOKE, N.C. — Would-be Outer Banks vacationers have good news: the Cape Hatteras National Seashore campgrounds on Ocracoke Island will stay open through the winter this year.

A release from the seashore Wednesday morning said this would be a break from tradition: usually, the grounds close after Thanksgiving.

That's 136 sites for people to stay while they enjoy chilly walks on the beach, and the calm atmosphere of the Outer Banks post-season.

The Oregon Inlet campgrounds, near the north end of the island chain, will also be open year-round. It's the second year this has been the case.

David Hallac, the superintendent for National Parks of Eastern North Carolina, said this was a test-run to see if more campgrounds should regularly be available year-round.

“Last year, we decided to keep the Oregon Inlet Campground open all winter and it was well-used," Hallac wrote. "Extended camping seasons align with our plans to modernize campgrounds and broaden the opportunities for the public to have high-quality camping experiences.”

If you plan to use the campgrounds, officials recommend reserving spots in advance.