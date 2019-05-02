FRISCO, N.C. — Three men were found alive after their shrimp boat named "Big John" washed ashore in the Outer Banks on Monday.

Now the park is asking for volunteers to help clean up all the mess that’s been left on the beach. Volunteers need to gather Tuesday, February 5 at 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the entrance to off-road vehicle (ORV) ramp 49 in Frisco, North Carolina.

Volunteers should bring leather gloves, water, snacks, and sunscreen. You’ll also need to wear closed-toe-shoes. Debris includes large nails, wood, glass and other objects. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The debris is scattered along more than one mile of the beach.

On Monday, just after 5 a.m., National Park Service Rangers were called out to assist the U.S. Coast Guard and Hatteras Island Rescue Squad in a search for an overturned vessel near Cape Point.

The National Park Service said a shrimp boat, Big John, of Wanchese, North Carolina, was found broken apart a half mile north of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

A three-man crew was found alive on the beach. They were taken by ambulance to the hospital for medical evaluation. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The cause of the boat wreck is unknown.

National Park Service officials said the beach between ORV ramps 48 and 49 is temporarily closed due large, hazardous debris from Big John, such as nails and wood.