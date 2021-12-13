Capitol Police investigate 'suspicious package' outside office building where Jan. 6 committee was set to meet

The suspicious package appeared before the committee looking into the events of Jan. 6 was to meet at the Cannon House Office Building at 7 p.m.

WASHINGTON — The United States Capitol Police (USCP) has given the "all clear" after a suspicious package was found outside the Cannon House Office Building on Monday evening.

According to USCP, the package was found outside the northeast door. Staff and other personnel have been told to avoid the area until further notice.

Police shut down several roadways while they investigate the package. Those roadways include:

Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue SW and Second Street SE

First Street SE between East Capitol to D Street SE

C Street SE between New Jersey Avenue and Second Street SE

Just after 6 p.m., USCP said the road closures would clear momentarily.

The suspicious package appeared before the committee looking into the events of January 6 planned to meet at the Cannon House Office Building at 7 p.m. The committee is supposed to meet to vote on Mark Meadows' being in contempt of Congress.

Yes, the January 6th Committee is meeting at Cannon, 7PM, to take up the Meadows criminal contempt of Congress vote pic.twitter.com/hFT96VfKTR — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) December 13, 2021

The contempt vote comes after more than two months of negotiations with Meadows and his lawyer and as the panel has also struggled to obtain information from some of Trump’s other top aides, such as his longtime ally Steve Bannon.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

WATCH NEXT: Capitol Riot suspect in tears at sentencing