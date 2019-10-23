GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police say a person has died after being hit by a vehicle while trying to help move another person's car that had broken down.

It happened between Edith lane and Wendover avenue along Meadowood Street.

An oncoming car struck and killed the person that was helping. No one else died. The road was temporarily closed. It's now back open.



We're told this is not a hit-and-run situation. However, the investigation is still ongoing and police say they can't give us any additional information at this time.

This is a developing story. Make sure you're following us on-air and online for the latest information.

