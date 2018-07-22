GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A reason to lock your car doors tonight, after 20 vehicles were broken into in one day all with their doors unlocked.

It happened in a neighborhood behind Southeast Guilford High School in Greensboro, and all done by just one man according to police.

Investigators say Samuel Harris only stopped his spree because a neighbor caught him in the act and called 911.

On Saturday we spoke with that neighbor, and the suspect is still on the run.

"I was like, get out of this place! He came back to me and said, 'I'm going to shoot you,'" said Ebenezer Addae.

Ebenezer Addae says he was yelling at with the suspect at 4 in the morning.

Addae was reading with his windows open when he heard what sounded like a trunk popping open across the street,

At first he thought it was his neighbor, but when the man began walking towards his car, he knew something was up.

"So I was like, this is not my neighbor," said Addae.

Once Addae confronted him from his window, Addae says Harris cussed at him, and threatened to shoot him if he didn't stop yelling.

"I was concerned for my life, because my windows are open and I'm shouting through my windows," said Addae.

Harris took off, and Addae called 911.

What Addae didn't know, was at some point during the night Harris made his way through 20 different cars in the neighborhood, stealing valuables from unlocked cars.

So without Addae, dozens more could have been victims.

"This was not was I was expecting, but I'm certainly glad that this stopped the progression of other car break-ins," said Addae.

Even the lucky neighbors whose cars weren't broken into are a little uneasy now.

"It certainly is a good reminder to lock your cars, and doors before your go to bed, but there's only so much you can do," said David Padgett, who lives down the road.

Addae, a man who just hours ago was in front of a man who threatened to shoot him, would love to meet that same man, and learn about why he is doing these things.

"People don't do the things they do for doings sake. I would like to understand, and if there is anyway to help him, I would like to help," said Addae.

We spoke with authorities on Saturday evening, and they say the manhunt is still on.

They're still after Harris, and if you see him, authorites say to call 9-1-1 immediately.

© 2018 WFMY