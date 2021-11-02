Car runs off road into Tuckertown Lake

A man was driving on Bringle Ferry Rd. when he ran off the road into the lake, NC Highway Patrol said.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A car ran off the road into Tuckertown Lake in Rowan County on Thursday, NC Highway Patrol said.

It happened on the morning of Feb. 11., NC Highway Patrol officials said. The Healings Springs Emergency Fire Department responded to the incident off Bringle Ferry Rd. in Rowan County.

The driver was spotted on top of his car in Tuckertown lake by another motorist, who called in for help, officials said.

The driver was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Health Hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, NC Highway Patrol officials said.