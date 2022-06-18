Car bursts into flames in Winston-Salem

The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted a video of fire crews putting out a fire on Germanton Road Saturday afternoon.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A car caught on fire in Winston-Salem Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials said it happened on Germanton Road. The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted a video of the car going up in massive flames. Fire crews were able to completely put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

WFMY News 2 is working to bring more details about what caused the fire and if any injuries are involved.

