Car catches on fire on I-85 highway in Guilford County

The State Highway Patrol said the incident happened around 4:38 p.m.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — State Highway Patrol responded to a car on fire on I-85 southbound near exit 119 in Guilford County around 4:38 p.m. Thursday.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and the scene was cleared around 5:00 p.m.

According to State Highway Patrol the fire was not a result of a crash and no injuries have been reported.

