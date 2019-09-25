HIGH POINT, N.C. — A person is in the hospital after a car crashed into a store.

It happened on the corner of Hickory Lake and Triangle Lake Roads.

Around 2:30 pm the car crashed into the store's awning. An employee was inside but wasn't injured.

However, one of the people in the car was transported to a hospital complaining of back pain.

The store will remain closed until repairs are made.

