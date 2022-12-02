I-40 East reopens near Greensboro after crash

The left lanes of I-40 East near Exit 219 are now open.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes of I-40 East are now open.

Lanes are closed on I-40 East after a car crash.

According to an NCDOT alert, the left lanes of I-40 East are closed around Exit 219 near Greensboro.

The story is developing.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.