Person suffers minor injuries after crash near South Josephine Boyd Street and West Florida Street in Greensboro

Greensboro police are asking for drivers to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A car crash left power lines in the roadway in Greensboro Tuesday night, according to police reports.

The Greensboro Police Department said a person has minor injuries after a car accident involving a damaged utility pole and power lines at South Josephine Boyd Street and West Florida Street. Officers said Portland street, West Florida Street, and Willowmore Street are closed until they fix the powerlines and clear the scene. 

Greensboro police are asking for drivers to avoid this area.

