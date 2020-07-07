1 Dead following Guilford County crash

A man is behind bars following a deadly crash on Randleman Road

A woman is dead following an accident in Guilford County.

State Highway Patrol says it happened on Randleman Road near West Steeple Chase Road on the night of July 2.

Troopers say Christopher Magnotto, 27 was driving North with Lorraine Magnotto, 60. At some point, Magnotto crossed the center line and hit WIlliam Smith II,36 in his pickup.

Both drivers and their passengers were rushed to Moses Cone Hospital. Lorraine Magnotto died at the hospital.