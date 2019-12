GREENSBORO, N.C. — A car has crashed into a store at the Friendly Center in Greensboro.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon at the Altar’d State. The driver thought they were backing up but accelerated forward instead. It appears the driver is okay at this time.

Crews are cleaning up around the store.

