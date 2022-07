Officers said neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.

GRAHAM, N.C. — State Highway Patrol responded to a car crash on Greensboro Chapel Hill Road near Bethel South Fork Road Thursday morning.

Randall Scott Tefft, Jr., 33, was driving west when he crossed the center line and hit Bryan Edward Wilson, 59, head-on.

Both drivers died on the scene and were not wearing a seatbelt, according to state troopers.

The car crash is still under investigation.