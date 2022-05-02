Teen driver gets out before car sinks into Lake Townsend

Greensboro Fire officials said a car went into the water, but the driver got out before it sank.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Fire Department officials said a teen driver is safe after crashing their car into Lake Townsend early Monday morning.

Greensboro police said the teen got distracted while driving and went over the bridge on Church Street shortly before 6:30 a.m.

The car went into the water, but the driver got out before it sank. The driver wasn't hurt, officials said.

The HAZMAT team is there to help prevent oil and gas from contaminating the lake.

The accident is under investigation. A GPD captain tells WFMY News 2 he believes the car has been pulled from the water at this time. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. We have a crew on the way to the scene.