Car crashes into home in Millers Creek, firefighters say

Luckily, no one sustained any major injuries, according to firefighters.

MILLERS CREEK, N.C. — A car crashed into a Millers Creek home on Sunday, June 4, according to the Millers Creek Fire Department.

Firefighters report the driver only sustained minor injuries and no residents of the home were hurt.

Power and water had to be cut because of the extensive framing damage sustained underneath the home, according to firefighters.

To get the car out, firefighters reportedly cribbed the frame of the home while moving the car. Then, they "placed block back in place to secure the end of the home and covered a broken window".

