Greensboro driver runs off road in fatal crash

A Greensboro driver died after running off the road on McConnell Road. Police are investigating the incident.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A driver in Greensboro died overnight after running off the road, Greenboro police report.

Gary Gibson Jr., 41, drove his 2007 Toyota Camry off McConnell Rd. near Beaumont Ave. just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, GPD officials said. Police said the vehicle crashed into several objects before coming to rest.

Gibson died as a result of injuries sustained during the crash, officials said.

The Greensboro Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this on-going investigation.