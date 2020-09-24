Greensboro driver runs off road in fatal crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A driver in Greensboro died overnight after running off the road, Greenboro police report.
Gary Gibson Jr., 41, drove his 2007 Toyota Camry off McConnell Rd. near Beaumont Ave. just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, GPD officials said. Police said the vehicle crashed into several objects before coming to rest.
Gibson died as a result of injuries sustained during the crash, officials said.
The Greensboro Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this on-going investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.