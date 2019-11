GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police confirms a car lost control at the intersection of Cone Boulevard and Lawndale Drive.

Police told our crews on the scene the driver of the car lost control and almost hit a telephone poll and a dumpster. They ended up hitting several wires causing the traffic lights to go out before slamming into the side of a box truck.

No one was hurt. The traffic lights are back on but the on-ramp to Cone Boulevard is still closed.