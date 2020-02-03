GREENSBORO, N.C. — A car crashed into an apartment on Burbank Street in Greensboro on Monday, according to Greensboro police.

Police say a couple got into an argument which led to the crash. As of now, police say it's not clear how many people were in the car when the crash happened.

No one was hurt in the crash. Police say it's still under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

