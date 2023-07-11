Vehicle 'accidentally' runs into a store on Battleground Ave. in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, Ala. — A driver crashed into a building in Greensboro Tuesday, according to police.
Emergency crews are on the scene of a wreck where police said a vehicle "accidentally" ran into a Batteries Plus store on Battleground Avenue around 3:30 p.m.
No one was injured.
Please use caution if traveling in the area.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
