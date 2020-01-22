HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police say a car crashed into a building in High Point.

It happened Wednesday morning along the 1600 block of North Main Street.

Police say a white 2003 Chevy Astro van was traveling northbound on N. Main St. near Rockspring Rd. Several witnesses reported the van was traveling between 70-80 MPH in the 35 MPH zone.

Witnesses then told police that as the van was passing Rockspring Rd. the driver veered suddenly to the left and into the southbound travel lane.

At the same time, a white 2004 Lexus RX330 was southbound on N. Main St. near Rockspring Rd. Police say the Astro van sideswiped the Lexus before continuing to slide out of control and crashing into the corner of Triad Martial Arts. No one was inside the building at the time of the crash.

The driver of the van was taken to Baptist Hospital for life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Lexus is a 17-year old High Point resident. The driver and 3 passengers of the Lexus were evaluated on the scene by EMS and ultimately left with their parents.

Police say the investigation is on-going but the speed of the Chevy Astro van is a factor in the crash.