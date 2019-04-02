GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a car crashed into a church fellowship hall.

It happened just after 3:00 p.m. at Mt. Gilead Church at the intersection of Mt. Gilead Church Road and Hoover Hill Road. Investigators said the call came in as a kidnapping. But when they got there they found a car inside the fellowship hall. Deputies said the driver of the car has been taken to a hospital.

The fellowship hall was being converted into a food bank.

The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.