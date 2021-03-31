Vehicle crashes into Burlington church, causing $65K in damage

A vehicle crashed into the Gates of Zion Church in Burlington.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington church is no longer structurally safe after a vehicle crashed into the building Tuesday night around 9 p.m.

Burlington Fire Department said the crash caused $65,000 in damage to Gates of Zion Church.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, had minor injuries from the crash. It isn't clear what caused the crash.

Burlington fire officials said the church is structurally compromised.