KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Kernersville Denny's is open after a car crashed into it. It happened early Thursday, August 29th.

Police say someone pulled into a parking spot at the South Main Street location. However, the car just never stopped and went through the restaurant.

Two people were injured. Police are still investigating. They estimate the crash caused $30,000 in damage.

