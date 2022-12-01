x
Car crash into Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Greensboro on Wednesday

A person was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A driver crashed into the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses building in Greensboro Wednesday afternoon.

Police said a person was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

A witness who saw the accident said two women and a baby were in the car. After the crash, the witness ran to help them. They said they got the two women and the baby safely out of the car. 

A committee member at Kingdom Hall said Duke Energy turned off the power because of the crash so they could get a generator. Kingdom Hall personnel said they are working to cover the hole as best they can before the winter storm arrives. 

News 2 is working to provide updates about the person in the hospital and how the crash initially happened. 

