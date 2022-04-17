Children hospitalized, mom facing several charges after police say 3 parked cars involved in crash Saturday night

Burlington Police said the woman's children were inside the car at the time and were taken to the hospital after being hurt.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A woman is facing several charges and her children are recovering after police said three parked cars were involved in a crash Saturday night.

Burlington Police said they responded to the 2200 block of Wilkin Street around 9:30 p.m.

According to police, 34-year-old Camera Lind Vaughn was driving a 2008 Honda Accord down Wilkin Street when she hit a 2009 Nissan Titan parked along the curb.

Police said the car began to spin and then hit a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado that was also parked along the curb before continuing 128 feet across Wilkins Street.

The vehicle then hit a 2013 Hyundai Sonata parked off the roadway, according to police. Vaughn’s car and the 2008 Nissan Titan were both totaled in the crash.

Police said a mailbox was also destroyed during the incident.

Vaughn’s children, ages 11 and 8, were inside the car at the time of the crash and were hurt. Police said they were taken to a hospital and are stable.

Police said they believe both speed and impairment contributed to the crash. Vaughn was charged with the following:

Felony Serious Injury by Vehicle

Felony Child Abuse Resulting in Serious Injury

Driving While Impaired

Careless and Reckless Driving.

Vaughn received a written promise from the Alamance County Magistrate’s Office.