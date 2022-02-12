Car crashes into Scrambled Southern Diner on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro

This popular restaurant closed early after a car destroyed the front porch of the diner Saturday morning.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person ran into the front porch of Scrambled Southern Diner with a vehicle on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro.

A viewer sent in a tip about a car running into the restaurant Saturday morning.

WFMY News 2 crews spoke with a manager after the incident. It happened around 9:45 a.m. He reassured us everyone is ok including the driver of the car.

In the pictures, you can see streets signs buried underneath the porch, along with overturned tables and chairs covered with dirt. If you look closely, you can even see parts of the vehicle tangled in the mix.