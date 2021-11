Weaver Academy students will learn remotely on Thursday following a car crash on the campus.

Greensboro Police Department said they currently don't have officers working a crash at the school.

Because of a traffic accident on the Weaver campus, all Weaver Academy students will learn remotely today. Weaver Academy students,please login online to access your assignments. Thank you and have a good day. — Guilford Co. Schools (@GCSchoolsNC) November 4, 2021

It isn't the first time this has happened. Weaver Academy students were forced to switch to remote learning for a day back in October when another car hit the school.